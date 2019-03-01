Frontline Canterbury cops to remain armed until man sought in connection with armed incident located

TODAY |

First responders in the Canterbury District are currently armed following three firearms incidents in the past week directed at police staff.

Canterbury District Commander John Price told reporters today: "As the Canterbury District commander, I have issued a directive for the routine carriage of firearms for our level one responders".

The directive will remain in place until "the risk environment changes," and will be "reviewed at every shift", Mr Price said.

In the latest incident, a man was shot by police earlier this week after failing to stop and then allegedly opening fire on officers.

It is believed he was involved in two earlier shooting incidents in the city when shots were directed at police. 

The 33-year-old man’s in a serious condition after police returned fire in last night’s shocking altercation. Source: 1 NEWS

"My message still is maintained that if you are called upon to stop by police, you will stop, and is for your safety, the safety of the public and police officers."

A man is still being sought by police in connection with Tuesday's armed incident, and officers continue to conduct extensive inquiries to locate him, he said. It is understood that he may be armed.

Frontline, level one first responders in the Canterbury district will remain armed until he is located or hands himself into police.

That’s according Shirley resident Scott Cresswell who recounted his neighbour’s story to 1 NEWS. Source: 1 NEWS

"Our officers, who are dedicated to keeping our communities safe, are currently operating in an environment of heightened risk and they deserve to be kept safe.

"Their safety, as always, is absolutely paramount to me."

Detective Inspector John Price addressed reporters today following a string of armed incidents. Source: 1 NEWS
