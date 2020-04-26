Front Door Project looking to document Kiwis' lives in lockdown for future generations

Porirua mother Abbie McKoy has launched a photography initiative to document the action Kiwis have taken to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Mrs McKoy is taking photos of people in their bubbles from a safe distance in her suburb in Porirua and wants other amateur photographers to do the same thing.

“That really concerned me, just the idea that people would feel really isolated at the moment so it's just letting people know, ‘Hey, we're here’ and just a smile that’s along the footpath on the way,” she told 1 NEWS.

The Front Door Project – New Zealand was inspired by similar movements overseas, Mrs McKoy said.

The Facebook group now has over 300 photo submissions from 41 suburbs in 13 cities from Auckland to Central Otago.

Some people are sharing challenges they’ve overcome or are working through during the isolation period with their photo, with other members offering support.

“People care about what everyone else is going through and it helps us all be more compassionate towards each other,” she said.

Mrs McKoy reached out to her neighbours on community Facebook pages, arranging days and times for residents to wait by their front doors for her to take their photo.

“A lot of people don't have a picture in front of their house,” she said.

She said families are also encouraged to take a photo of their own bubble and send it through to the Front Door Project.

Since the project started, Mrs McKoy has become friends with neighbours she never used to know.

“I've lived here for four years and I've literally barely met any of my neighbours and I was like, ‘that's kind of sad’… it's just that we've always been so busy."

“We're not going to do this again ever… hopefully not, so it's just a nice way to keep track of what we've done,” Porirua resident Caroline Lemmon said.

Judy Whitcombe, an older person isolating alone, also supported the project.

“Let’s look around and see what are the good things that we want to build on,” she said.

Mrs McKoy has arranged to mow Ms Whitcombe’s lawns since taking her photo.

“It’s definitely that you can ask questions you know maybe previously you wouldn’t have asked, you weren’t that connected,” Mrs McKoy said.