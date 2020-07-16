Front bench places for Simon Bridges and Todd Muller in Judith Collins' shadow cabinet

Judith Collins has released the new National Party line-up, just hours after senior MPs Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams announced their intention to quit Parliament after the election.

The shuffle sees former leader Simon Bridges rocket from 17th placing to fourth, and Shane Reti go from 13th to fifth. Former leader Todd Muller sits at eight.

"I've long been of the view Simon should be justice, and he's also always wanted foreign affairs, so he's been given both."

"I'm certain he will play a powerful role," Ms Collins said.

Aside from Judith Collins, Louise Upston is the first women to make the top 10, at number nine.

National's top 20:

1. Judith Collins - National security

2. Gerry Brownlee - NZSIS, GCSB, Covid-19 Border Response

3. Paul Goldsmith - Finance, earthquake commission

4. Simon Bridges - Foreign Affairs, Justice

5. Shane Reti - Health

6. Todd McClay - Economic Development, Tourism

7. Chris Bishop - Infrastructure, Transport, Shadow Leader of the House

8. Todd Muller - Trade

9. Louise Upston - Social Development and Investment

10. Scott Simpson - Environment, Climate Change, Planning

11. David Bennett - Agriculture

12. Michael Woodhouse - Regional Economic Development, Pike River re-entry, Deputy Shadow Leader of the House

13. Nicola Willis - Education, Early Childhood Education

14. Jacqui Dean - Housing and Urban Development, Conservation

15. Mark Mitchell - Defence & Disarmament, Sport & Recreation

16. Melissa Lee - Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media, Data and Cyber-security

17. Andrew Bayly - Revenue, Commerce, State-Owned Enterprises, Associate Finance, Small Business and Manufacturing

18. Nick Smith - State Services, Electoral Law Reform, Drug Reform

19. Alfred Ngaro - Pacific Peoples, Community and Voluntary, Children and Disability Issues

20. Barbara Kuriger - Senior Whip, Food Safety, Rural Communities, Women



Mr Muller is taking a couple of weeks off.

"He is feeling very, very happy with the trade portfolio," Ms Collins said.

Ms Adams had originally indicated her intention to leave Parliament at the election while the party was under former leader Mr Bridges. She retracted that after Mr Muller became leader in May.

Ms Kaye was made deputy leader under Mr Muller, but was replaced by Gerry Brownlee this week after Mr Muller's shock resignation.

"This stage of her life is time to move to another career," Ms Collins said, adding she felt “extremely affectionate” towards Ms Kaye.

"Nikki and Amy were both valued. I did not suggest they leave, there were positions for them."

She said, however, it enabled her to bring through other "talent".

"This refreshed line-up showcases the diverse range of talent and wealth of experience among the National Party ranks."

On who would replace Ms Kaye as National's Auckland Central candidate, Ms Collins said that "things are in train".

"It’s not up to me, there’s a couple of good people."

Yesterday, Ms Collins took the health portfolio from Michael Woodhouse and gave it to Shane Reti, after Mr Woodhouse was entangled in last week's Covid-19 leak scandal.

Mr Woodhouse was given the Pike River Recovery and Regional Economic Development portfolios.

National's last major reshuffle was on May 25 - three days after Mr Muller rolled Mr Bridges.

Mr Muller came under fire for a lack of diversity in his front bench, along with the leadership team at the time incorrectly calling Paul Goldsmith Māori.

Almost two weeks ago, National had another reshuffle after Paula Bennett announced her decision to stand down after the upcoming election.