'Frightened the life out of me' — Thousands report light but shallow quake in Christchurch

Almost 4000 have reported feeling a magnitude 3.4 earthquake near Christchurch just before midday today. 

GeoNet reports the quake occurred at a depth of just nine kilometres at 11.49am.

"Big jolt on the hill, felt much bigger," Twitter user Katrina Beresford reported. "Frightened the life out of me!"

Lecturer Varvara Vetrova described on social media feeling "seasick".

"Wow that was a jolt!" added Twitter user Corrine O.

GeoNet reported the epicentre of the earthquake to be five kilometres east of Christchurch. 

