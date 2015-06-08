Friendship telephone service for Auckland Hindi speakers launched today

Hindi speakers in Auckland with limited or no English can now access a new free telephone service in their own language, but more volunteers are needed to man the phone lines.

The St John Caring Caller service confidentially matches people who need a friend with volunteers who have time to listen and chat. While it is not a helpline, it can notify the right people, like St John, if needed.

St John said the service aims to help people from minority communities who may feel isolated because of language barriers.

Last year, it launched the same service for Mandarin and Cantonese speakers. The service regularly keeps in touch with over 1250 people from all ages and backgrounds.

St John Director of Community Health Services, Sarah Manley said she hoped the Caring Caller would help with loneliness.

“We know that New Zealand’s ageing population is growing rapidly, with many people living alone and without friends and family close by. There are also individuals in minority communities who lack English,” she said.

“We are addressing social isolation by reaching out to provide better care.

“People who are lonely don’t always recognise that they need a friend, so it’s up to others to get the ball rolling.”

She said people can call the service on 0800 ST JOHN. Volunteers can sign up on St John’s website.