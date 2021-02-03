Friends of teen recovering from coma after Mongrel Mob coward's punch want to know why

Friends of Leni Taufateau, who is still in Christchurch Hospital after a brutal coward’s punch, just want to know why he’d been targeted.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Nineteen-year-old Taufateau, a promising rugby player and known for caring for all around him, was hit in an unprovoked attack on Oxford Terrace at around 1am on Sunday. He fell on the ground and hit his head on the pavement, which left him unconscious.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by a Mongrel Mob member or associate.

Close friend Eddie Sunia received a call shortly after the incident, and went straight to the hospital to stay the night. There, he found Taufateau in a coma with a fractured skull.

“I was so broken in that moment, so hurt,” he said.

“I kept talking to him and I kept saying, ‘Hey, just come back. I'm not ready to lose you.’”

Sunia said he had one question for the attacker: “I would love to say, ‘Hey brother, why, why? Can you just explain to me why?’”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Taufateau is now awake and speaking a little, but his recovery may be long.

Prebbleton Rugby Club president Jeremy Knowler said Taufateau, known to many as ‘Rocky’, was a “gentle giant” and a favourite at the club.

“He's a big boy, but he's just a lovely kid.”

Knowler said he was struggling to comprehend the attack.

“It wasn't very good actually. It was quite rattling to see, upsetting. For someone to do that, it just makes no sense to me.”

Taufateau moved to Christchurch from Tonga on a rugby scholarship at St Thomas of Canterbury College, leaving his family to follow his dreams.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police investigators said there had been a strong response from the public since CCTV and cellphone footage had been circulated of the attack and the alleged perpetrator.

With clear images out in the public, police believe many people know the identity of the alleged attacker and must now be sheltering him.

Police know the offender is a member or associate of the Mongrel Mob because of the group of people he was with, colours he was wearing and descriptions from witnesses.