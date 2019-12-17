Friends of sisters killed in Port Hills crash in court as man charged over deaths makes second appearance

A 19-year-old man has appeared in the Christchurch District Court for the second time this morning over the death of two Ashburton sisters in a crash on the Port Hills last year.

Sisters Tayla, left, and Sunmara Alexander died after a fiery Christchurch crash on 25 November. Source: Supplied via NZ Herald

Around 20 of the girls’ friends were present in court.

The man, who has interim name suppression, was remanded at large until next month while a defence expert reviews evidence of the fatal crash.

Young man appears in Christchurch court over fatal Port Hills crash that killed two sisters

He is charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing injury and driving without the appropriate license.

The crash happened around 11pm on the Summit Road on November 27 last year.