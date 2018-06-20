 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Friends say their NZ-made menstrual cup will revolutionse women's health

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Two women in Hawke's Bay have created a menstrual cup they say represents a revolution in women's health.

The Hello Cup is made of medical grade TPE and its Hawke's Bay developers reckon it will create a revolution in women's health.
Source: Seven Sharp

Seven Sharp reports the Hello Cup is made of medical grade thermoplastic elastomer, or TPE.

Robyn McLean and best friend Mary Bond, a registered nurse, say they wanted a cup that's fully recyclable at the end of its lifespan and many cups on the market are made of silicon.

They were spurred into action by some alarming statistics showing every woman uses 150 to 200 kilos in sanitary waste in a lifetime.

The developers say their product will revolutionise women's health because it not only helps the environment but saves money.

For Carolyn Robinson's full report, watch the video above.

Related

Hawke's Bay

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Mother walking with baby in a stroller on bright sunny spring day

Stroller with baby in it picked up and thrown at a wall during domestic in Sydney

02:38
2

Winston Peters draws laughter across the House by declaring PM Jacinda Ardern was 'on fire'

3
The US President has put on notice any nations looking to oppose the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Mount Taranaki 'almost certain' to erupt in next 50 years, consequences would be catastrophic


00:42
4
Rachel Maddow choked up and cried as she reported the news live on MSNBC, struggling to regain her composure.

'Think I'm gonna have to hand this off' - US TV host breaks down on air, cuts short broadcast while delivering news on migrant babies being sent to 'tender age' shelters

00:37
5
Detective Inspector Scott Beard spoke at the Grey Lynn dairy crime scene.

Youth, 16, in custody over robbery at Auckland dairy where mother and son allegedly stabbed

00:37
Detective Inspector Scott Beard spoke at the Grey Lynn dairy crime scene.

Youth, 16, in custody over robbery at Auckland dairy where mother and son allegedly stabbed

Three people have been helping police inquiries after a woman and her adult son were badly injured.

01:48
Kiwi scientists say New Zealand's environment is changing and birds are sounding the alarm.

'We need to do more' – 10-year-survey shows dramatic drop in NZ precious wildlife

Kiwi scientists say New Zealand's environment is changing and birds are sounding the alarm.


03:58
Massey University's Professor Peter Lineham talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about bible studies in schools as a case is fast-tracked to the High Court.

Should Bible studies be taught in state, secular schools?

Massey University's Professor Peter Lineham talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about bible studies in schools as a case is fast-tracked to the High Court.


02:32
Opposition housing spokesperson Judith Collins asked about the responsibility of Housing NZ to ensure tenant safety.

Housing Minister accuses National of 'vile demonising' of state house tenants, amid grilling by Judith Collins

Collins alleged anti-social behaviour by some living in state housing.

01:36
NZF President Deryck Shaw said controversial coach Andreas Heraf has gone on "special leave" while the investigation is carried out.

Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf placed on 'special leave' as independent review launched following player mutiny

After Heraf criticised players after their loss to Japan, at least 10 of them penned complaints to NZF about the conduct of the Austrian.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 