Friends rally around bride and groom caught up in Canterbury wedding day helicopter crash

Friends are rallying around the bride and groom whose wedding day turned to tragedy when the helicopter they were on crashed upon takeoff on Saturday in Canterbury.

Mahdi Zougub. Source: Givealittle

Police were called around 3.05pm to the Terrace Downs High Country Resort in Windwhistle, Selwyn District after reports of the helicopter crash.

The pilot, photographer, and bride and groom were all injured, three seriously - the fourth suffered moderate injuries. All four are in Christchurch Hospital.

Yesterday a friend of the couple setup a Givealittle Page to raise money in order to hold "wedding 2.0" once Fay El Hanafy and Mahdi Zougub have recovered.

It has raised just under $2000 at the time of writing.

"We would like to raise money to the young couple that had, what was meant to be the best day of their life's flipped upside down into, the most horrific day," the pages creator Suhail Toubat wrote.

"Mahdi and Fay have been working hard and planning for a picturesque perfect wedding in Canterbury. As guests began arriving they were going up in a helicopter to circle the alpines and take the last photos before there wedding party.

"We would like to get some money together to assist with organising another wedding for them as soon as they are physically able to. All the funds will be going directly to the groom and we are sure it will help with their mental recovery as well."

Another Givealittle Page has also been started to help wedding photographer Rachel Jordan's recovery from the crash.

Her friend, Emma MacDonald created it, saying funds will be spent on household expenses, rehabilitation & medical costs while Jordan recovers.

Rachel Jordan. Source: Givealittle

"Miraculously all on board the helicopter have survived the crash & for that we are all very thankful," MacDonald says on the page.

"Rach is a wonderful wife & mother as well as an incredibly talented photographer. Rach has significant injuries & there is going to be a long recovery period.

"Rachel has spinal fractures and has had surgery. She also has 5 fractured ribs, lung laceration, fractured sternum, fractured arm in a few places, fractured feet.