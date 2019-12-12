TODAY |

Friends mourn three Australians killed in White Island eruption, who had embarked on a 'wonderful holiday together'

Source:  AAP

When nine close friends embarked on a cruise earlier this month, they looked forward to "a wonderful holiday together" with no idea of the tragedy that lay ahead.

Australian friends Jason Griffiths, Karla Matthews and Richard Elzer, who were on White Island when the volcano erupted. Source: Nine News

Last night, three of them - Australians Jason Griffiths, Karla Mathews and Richard Elzer - were confirmed dead in a statement issued by the remaining members of the group.

The trio had taken an excursion to White Island on the day of a deadly volcanic eruption.

Their six surviving friends - Alex, Daniel, Ellie, Leanne, Paul and Samantha - said they were "devastated" to learn the trio were visiting the island when the eruption occurred on Monday.

They later discovered Mr Elzer and Ms Mathews were still on the island, where there were no signs of life.

"We then located our third friend, Jason Griffiths, in a hospital in the early hours of the next morning," their statement issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said.

"From that moment until the moment of his passing, Jason was surrounded by friends and family members."

The group was "incredibly saddened to have lost three of our closest friends" and asked that their privacy be respected.

Seven Australians have now been confirmed dead in the New Zealand disaster.

