Friends of Kiwi accused of US murder say he should be in care

Friends of an aspiring rapper charged with first-degree murder in the US says he is a recovering drug addict who should have been in care.

Aucklander Clinton Thinn wound up in prison in California last year where he's accused of murder.
Clinton Thinn, 29, of Auckland, is charged with the murder which is alleged to have taken place while he was already in jail for an armed robbery.

Zachary Norris, a US legal expert, says it takes a certain class of offence to be charged with a first degree murder.

"He has been charged here with first degree murder, first degree murder in California is reserved for cases where there is a heinous act involved, we don't know much about the facts of the case," Mr Norris said.

Friends of Thinn's spoken to by 1 NEWS say he has led somewhat of a troubled life, including being "a big time meth addict ... he got clean and went back to uni but fell off the wagon a few years ago."

Another said "he's not a bad person ... he should have been in care."

Thinn is now due to undergo a competency hearing, which to Mr Norris indicates "there is a question on whether Mr Thinn has mental capacity to stand trial".

If found guilty, he could face up to 25 years in prison, or the death penalty, and because of the severity of his charges, he won't be sent back to New Zealand.

His bail is set at almost $3m.

