TODAY |

'Friends are key' for National to govern alone, despite latest poll results - Jessica Mutch McKay

Source:  1 NEWS

National has seen a jump in support under its new leader Todd Muller in the latest Colmar Brunton Poll, but the results still aren’t enough for the opposition party to govern alone ahead of September’s election.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS’ political editor says the opposition will need buddies like NZ First and ACT. Source: Breakfast

The results out yesterday showed National up 9% to 38%.

Meanwhile, Labour came in at 50%. Despite a 9% drop, the results are still enough for the party to do the job itself.

Opposition leader Todd Muller polled at 13% as preferred prime minister, while Simon Bridges' highest result as preferred PM was 12% in May 2018.

Weighing in on the results this morning, 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay told TVNZ1’s Breakfast that “friends”, like New Zealand First, are key for National to govern alone.

“Friends are key in all of this,” Mutch McKay said.

“They’ve got ACT which had a big boost yesterday, that’s a buddy they can cosy up to.

“But, you need people like New Zealand First, you need buddies that you can team up with.”

READ MORE
National jumps in support with new leader, Labour still able to govern alone - 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll

Yesterday’s poll say ACT rise to 3.1%, up by 0.9%. Meanwhile, NZ First fell to 1.8% support from 2.9%.

On these numbers, NZ First is having a big low.

“That means they’re not over that 5% threshold needed to get into parliament and that’s a pretty disastrous result for NZ First," Mutch McKay said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Meanwhile the Green Party is relieved to be back above the 5% threshold. Source: 1 NEWS

But, she said Kiwis shouldn’t rule Winston Peters’ party out just yet. Mutch McKay said he’s a “very experienced” campaigner.

“NZ First is a bit of an anomaly. I think you would be a brave, brave person to right off NZ First. I’m certainly not.

“If NZ First is in the mix they are potentially in that position of king maker, once again just where Winston Peters likes to be.”

New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:19
Kiwi businesses should prepare for long period of 'very tight border control', says expert
2
Morning Briefing June 26: New poll reveals the Muller effect
3
More suspects identified in New Zealand man's murder in Melbourne
4
'Spray and walk away' - Peters references old advert when asking for evidence of homeless man sneaking into quarantine
5
How much better is 5G? - 1 NEWS reporter takes a test drive of the new network
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Fonterra workers evacuated after ammonia leak in Hamilton
06:19

Kiwi businesses should prepare for long period of 'very tight border control', says expert

Morning Briefing June 26: New poll reveals the Muller effect

Number of beneficiaries almost doubles in Otago since Covid-19 pandemic began