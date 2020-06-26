'Friends are key' for National to govern alone, despite latest poll results - Jessica Mutch McKay

National has seen a jump in support under its new leader Todd Muller in the latest Colmar Brunton Poll, but the results still aren’t enough for the opposition party to govern alone ahead of September’s election.

The results out yesterday showed National up 9% to 38%.

Meanwhile, Labour came in at 50%. Despite a 9% drop, the results are still enough for the party to do the job itself.

Opposition leader Todd Muller polled at 13% as preferred prime minister, while Simon Bridges' highest result as preferred PM was 12% in May 2018.

Weighing in on the results this morning, 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay told TVNZ1’s Breakfast that “friends”, like New Zealand First, are key for National to govern alone.

“Friends are key in all of this,” Mutch McKay said.

“They’ve got ACT which had a big boost yesterday, that’s a buddy they can cosy up to.

“But, you need people like New Zealand First, you need buddies that you can team up with.”

Yesterday’s poll say ACT rise to 3.1%, up by 0.9%. Meanwhile, NZ First fell to 1.8% support from 2.9%.

On these numbers, NZ First is having a big low.

“That means they’re not over that 5% threshold needed to get into parliament and that’s a pretty disastrous result for NZ First," Mutch McKay said.

But, she said Kiwis shouldn’t rule Winston Peters’ party out just yet. Mutch McKay said he’s a “very experienced” campaigner.

“NZ First is a bit of an anomaly. I think you would be a brave, brave person to right off NZ First. I’m certainly not.