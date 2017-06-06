Friend of man lost overboard from Auckland boat says she was asked by crew member: 'Should I send out a mayday?'

A woman onboard the boat on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour from which her friend fell on Saturday night says she was surprised by a crew member's reaction.

The search for 29-year-old Auckland man Tevita Kava was suspended today after he fell off the Red Boats Company vessel.

Friend Matile Tuvae says on reflection she "found it a bit odd" that she was asked by a crew member whether a mayday call should be put out after she raised the alarm that a man was overboard.

"I, along with other people, went forward to find the crew members to alert them that someone had fallen off," Ms Tuvae told 1 NEWS.

"I told one of the crew members ... 'he can't swim, there's someone actually overboard'".

"A few minutes and they were like 'are you sure?'

"I was 'yes I’m sure'. And then I went back to check again and he said: 'Should I send out a mayday? or 'should I alert the coastguard.'

"And I looked at him for a few seconds – 'Is this my call?' I didn't know. And I thought yeah we should because obviously we've just told you that someone's overboard.

"It didn't click until later that I had been asked if the mayday should be have been sent out, so I found that a bit odd."

Mr Kava, of Mangere, was on an inner harbour cruise when the incident happened.

The Red Boats Company says it believes its staff followed correct procedures and it is working with authorities to establish what happened.