Friend of man in critical condition after deadly Auckland house fire says he 'will pull through'

One of the men critically injured in a fatal house fire in the Auckland suburb of Flat Bush today has been in surgery all day, but is likely to pull through, a close friend says.

Lawyer Deborah Manning told 1 NEWS that Kailesh Thanabalasingham, 47, an executive of officer for the Refugee Council of New Zealand, is now stable after being in surgery all day due to burn wounds.

'I was at the hospital today ... and I'll go back there this evening as well," Ms Manning said.

"He's stable now but he's been in surgery all day, and so it's been a very difficult time but thankfully it looks like Khailesh will pull through."

Ms Manning said Mr Thanabalasingham is a "tireless advocate for vulnerable people in New Zealand".

"Khailesh is one of those people who you can always count on," she said, "He's very giving and very hardworking and very principled and highly ethical.

"It's an unspeakable tragedy - we're all just needing to rally around and be there for Khailesh when he wakes up, and for the family, because this is going to be a long road ahead."

Earlier today the victims of the house fire were identified as being two women and a boy.

Three people died in the fire overnight, with fire crews managing to save another three people from the property on Plantation Avenue after being called to the scene just before 3.30am.

A five-year-old boy died in the blaze, along with two women aged 66 and 39.

A neighbour, Elena Chung, says she was awake when she heard yelling and glass breaking.

"I top the top of the house engulfed in fire," she told 1 NEWS this morning.

"I saw a man running out from the house, he was burnt seriously, and I saw the kids. They were fully burned."

She said the Fire Service came quickly, and the incident has left the community in south-east Auckland shocked.

"It's horrible, terrifying."

The three rescued from the house were taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Mr Thanabalasingham is in a critical condition, while an 11-year-old girl and a 69-year-old man are both in a stable condition, a hospital spokeswoman says.

Three people died in a house fire in the Auckland suburb of Flat Bush. Source: 1 NEWS

Another neighbour told 1 NEWS he heard a man yelling in a foreign language and then heard glass breaking early this morning.

He said he watched from the window. His wife later saw the man with serious burns on his arm.

He does not know the people in the house.

Five fire engines were needed to put out the blaze.

Auckland assistant area commander Dave Woon told 1 NEWS that it was "a tragic situation, especially this time of the year".

The cause of the fire is unexplained at this stage, police said, but is not believed to be suspicious. A cordon is in place 100m either side of the house with fire investigators on the scene.