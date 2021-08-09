Friend of five Timaru crash victims left 'heartbroken'

A friend of the five teenagers killed in Saturday's fatal crash near Timaru is still coming to terms with their deaths, thinking it was all a big prank when she was first told.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dani Black visited the intersection which claimed the lives of five boys aged 15 and 16-years-old and left the 19-year-old driver seriously injured.

“I didn’t believe it yesterday. I thought it was a big prank, because [he] was very out there. So I thought it was a big bad prank but it’s not… I wish it was,” she told 1 NEWS.

“I just can’t believe it. Especially all of them, they were all so lovely, I did not see it coming and it just broke my heart.”

The 15-year-old was in Christchurch when she received a text message informing her about their deaths.

Cousin of Timaru crash victim remembers 'young, sweet kid'

She was close with one of the boys, in particular, describing him as “very goofy, very carefree and very funny.”

“He had a very unique sense of humour, his music taste was awful. He was really nice.”

“He would go above and beyond for his friends, even though it didn’t seem like it. He had a really big heart and he did love a lot of people. He was wonderful.”

'Any death touches your soul': Officer on Timaru crash

The boys died after the overcrowded car they were travelling in hit a power pole, with such force the Nissan Bluebird split in two.

Dani Black.