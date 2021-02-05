Fried bread, homemade jam and keto options on offer at Waitangi Day celebrations

From fried bread to keto options, Otātara Marae is gearing up their food stall for tomorrow's Waitangi Day celebrations.

Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson got a pre-celebration taste test this morning as she sat down with four wāhine behind the marae's kai stall.

Otātara Marae, located in Waima in the Far North, has a stall at Waitangi every year. The day is a significant fundraiser for their wharekai.

However, Claire Morgan said since the marae is on a health programme at the moment, they wanted to offer keto options this year too, as well as other goodies like fried bread and homemade jam.