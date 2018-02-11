 

Fresh New Zealand housing ‘ticking timebomb’ to be laid bare in Government report

1 NEWS has obtained exclusive details of a Government report on the Kiwi housing crisis due out tomorrow.
Source: 1 NEWS

1

'I won't sue her for a lot because that would seem like I'm bullying': Sir Bob Jones explains why he's suing woman who wants him stripped of knighthood

2
MP Chris Bishop has been confronted about his social media messages to teenagers

National MP Chris Bishop defends himself against reports parents complained he was Snapchatting teen girls

3
Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students.

High school teacher who took student home for sex gets support of boy's parents who say pair were in love


01:16
4
Vanguard Military School gave a loud message at the Save Our Charter Schools rally in Auckland today.

'What about these kids Jacinda?' - Students protest with MP David Seymour over closure of their beloved charter schools


5

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:39
The Kiwi coach was furious after the TMO ruled out a try to Gareth Anscombe in the 12-6 loss.

Watch: 'He's made a terrible mistake' – Warren Gatland rages over pivotal 'try or no try' call against England

Wales coach was furious that this try was disallowed in his side's 12-6 loss to England.

01:37
Renee Wright has the latest forecast for TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Batten down the hatches NZ! Heavy rain is headed your way

The MetService warns heavy rain is forecast for much of the North Island and the top of the Sth Island.

00:15
The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 in the final of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

Watch: Delirium as the Blues' George Moala breaks Hurricanes hearts with last-gasp try to claim Brisbane Tens

The Hurricanes seemed to total control, until two tries in the final three minutes flipped the match on its head.

02:28
The Australian Foreign Minister said the conversation flowed effortlessly with the NZ Prime Minister last night at Winton Peters' house.

'Families don't always agree' - Julie Bishop says last year's war of words with NZ Labour a thing of the past

The Australian Foreign Minister said she has "moved on" from any pre-election trust issues with the NZ Labour Party.


 
