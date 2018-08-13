Fresh injection of $240 million into Government’s plan to plant a billion trees

Police are trying to identify an officer who was caught on dashcam apparently running a red light before nearly colliding with an oncoming car in South Auckland.

The dashcam vision has been posted on Facebook by the group 'Shocking Auckland Drivers', prompting police to investigate the incident.

It occurred on the afternoon of August 8 on the corner of Kerrs Road and Dalgety Drive, Wiri.

The footage shows the car with the dashcam travel through a green light as the police car emerges from a road on the left and makes a right hand turn across the path of the car with the right-of-way. The police car narrowly avoids crashing into the other car.

Inspector Adam Pyne of Counties Manukau Police has today told the NZ Herald police are making inquiries into the incident and to identify the officer driving the vehicle, after becoming aware of the matter from the video footage sent to them.

The police are not able to ascertain a registration number from the footage provided and are asking for anyone who has information, or saw the incident, to contact Manurewa Police on (09) 268 5800.