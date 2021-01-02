TODAY |

Fresh fire spotted inside Waikeria Prison as protest enters sixth night

Source:  1 NEWS

A new fire has broken out at Waikeria Prison tonight, after days of unrest from inmates at the facility. 

Large flames at Waikeria Prison could be seen by nearby residents as protests enter their sixth night. Source: 1 NEWS

The main watch tower appears to be engulfed in flames with a local resident saying it has "completely gone already".

Sixteen prisoners remain on the roof of the jail as protests over poor living conditions continue into their sixth day. 

The mother and cousin of two of the 16 inmates say the men are “being treated like animals”.

"There's no commotion or anything like last night, it doesn't look like there's any attempt to put it out," the local told 1NEWS. 

Smoldering had first been spotted just after 6:30 this afternoon they said, but it wasn't until 9pm that smoke could be smelt in the air. 

