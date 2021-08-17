Fresh details emerge in 2018 disappearance of young mum

Police have discovered a young mother of five missing since 2018 was last seen in the Waikato.

Leonie Emery. Source: NZ Police.

Leonie Emery, of Auckland, was reported missing in January 2019, but was last seen by her family the year before.

She would have been 26 years old when she was last seen by her family, Detective Sergeant Rob Hunkin, Counties Manukau Police, said.

Hunkin said Tuesday investigators had discovered Emery was sighted in Ngāruawāhia on January 26, 2018.

"We did not previously have this sighting or information so it is extremely relevant to our investigation."

He said investigators believed she travelled to Ngāruawāhia about two weeks earlier on January 12, 2018.

Emery was last seen by her family about three weeks earlier on January 2, 2018.

"We are very interested in finding out how she travelled there and her movements during January 12 to 26, 2018.

"We are also very keen to hear from anyone who saw Leonie in the Ngāruawāhia area or knows anything about her disappearance," Hunkin said.

"It may have been that she has left Ngāruawāhia so we are also hoping anyone who has any information on Leonie’s whereabouts will get in touch with us urgently."

Hunkin said police and Emery’s family have grave concerns for welfare, given the "long period of time" since her disappearance.

Investigators were, however, "keeping an open mind" as to the circumstances of her disappearance and said the situation was still being treated as a missing persons case.

"Leonie moved around regularly which is why her family did not immediately have concerns for her safety," Hunkin explained.

"Police have carried out significant inquiries into Leonie’s disappearance and we are determined to find out what has happened to her and provide her family with some form of closure."

Anyone with information can contact police on 105, quoting file number 190222/9022.