Fresh bid to try Malcolm Rewa over murder of Susan Burdett

Police are to make a fresh bid to re-try Malcolm Rewa over the murder of Susan Burdett.

Rewa was tried twice in 1998 for the Auckland woman's murder. 

In both trials the jury was unable to reach a verdict over Ms Burdett's murder in 1992.

Teina Pora was convicted of raping and murdering Ms Burdett when he was 17 and was imprisoned between 1994 and 2014, but maintained his innocence.

After more than 20 years in prison, his convictions were quashed by the Privy Council in March 2015 after concerns were raised about the manner in which his confession was obtained by police.

Police said today that after Teina Pora's conviction for the murder of Ms Burdett was quashed, the decision to not pursue further prosecution of Mr Rewa was reviewed at police request. 

Commissioner of Police, Mike Bush, said today that, "I can confirm that the Solicitor-General has agreed to make an application to the High Court to re-try Mr Rewa.

"The family of Ms Burdett have been advised of this development. Mr Rewa has also been advised."

Fresh bid to try Malcolm Rewa over murder of Susan Burdett

