French tourist rescued after becoming stuck in steep ravine in Fiordland overnight

A 20-year-old French tourist has been rescued from the bottom of a steep ravine in Fiordland after getting lost on a day walk.

The Milford Track in Fiordland, part of Te Wahipounamu World Heritage site

He went into the track off the Milford Road about 2pm yesterday and was reported overdue by friends at 8.15pm, says Sergeant Tod Hollebon.

A search party found him about 1.30am this morning but couldn't physically reach him.

They called out to him and flashed lights, and after several attempts, decided to wait for daylight because the vertical bluffs in the area were dangerous.

A Southern Lakes helicopter used a long line and a scoop net to rescue the man about 8.30am today.

The terrain was incredibly steep and it was quite remarkable the man got into the position he was in without falling and seriously injuring himself, or worse, says Sgt Hollebon.