Freezing weather sees snow, ice coat Wellington roads

Source:  1 NEWS

Freezing conditions in Wellington overnight and this morning have coated parts of the region in snow. 

Freezing conditions in the area have seen a dusting of white powder overnight. Source: Supplied

One road in the suburb of Johnsonville was completely coated in white this morning. 

Meanwhile, State Highway 1 from Tawa South to Ngauranga is covered in ice and sleet.

SH1 from Tawa South to Ngauranga has ice and sleet. Source: Supplied

There is a heavy snow watch for the Remutaka Ranges near Wellington until 4pm today. 

It follows heavy hail and thunder at about 2am in Wellington city.

Snow coats the road in Broadmeadows, Wellington. Source: Supplied/Bam Blaikie

Snow is forecast to lower to 300 metres in the area. Snow accumulations may approach warning criteria above 600 metres.

Bam Blaikie's backyard shortly after hail fell in Wellington overnight. Source: Supplied/Bam Blaikie

Motorists are being urged to drive to the conditions. A full list of road closures and warnings can be found on the Waka Kotahi NZTA website.


