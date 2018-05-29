Freezing night for many in New Zealand - where did the mercury plunge below zero?

Source:
Overnight temperatures across the country plunged overnight, in many parts aided by the clear skies and light winds.
Queenstown was the coolest spot, MetService said, with temperatures down to -4 degrees overnight.
Aucklanders shivered in temperatures of just 4 degrees overnight, while those in the capital were on 7 degrees and Christchurch recorded 1 degree.
A map showing minimum overnight temperatures across New Zealand.
Source: MetService
The cold streak is due to continue this week, with a high pressure system building over the South Island bringing more settled, clear weather.
Frosts are expected in many parts due to the cold, clear nights.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news