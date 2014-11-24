Freeview television outage affects Aucklanders

Thousands of homes are reporting issues with their televisions, after they blacked out just after midnight.

Freeview is currently working on a major signal transmitter in Waiatarua, just outside of Auckland city.

Viewers are unable to receive any free-to-air channels carried by the service.

It's understood the Auckland region is the only area affected.

According to the Freeview website 'essential maintenance' is being carried out, and viewers can expect services to resume at 5am.

Auckland resident John Hawke said despite the notice being published online, Freeview should have given viewers more notice.

"Freeview is ignorant for not telling us anything. I was watching television, and then all of a sudden I thought something was broken," Mr Hawke said.