Are freedom campers coming to a park near you? Auckland identifies spots where tourists can stop for the night

Auckland Council has established 29 spots around the region where freedom campers will be encouraged to park up for the night.

Freedom camping doesn't simply mean sleeping in your car, it’s not illegal, although it’s restricted.
An estimated 320 freedom camping vehicles are travelling on Auckland's roads or parked in public places each day over summer, creating tensions with locals and causing overcrowding and rubbish in popular places.

The council is this week beginning a two-month pilot "dispersal" programme that will encourage freedom campers to spread out to 29 selected locations across the city. 

They have been selected after consultation with local boards.

"A key aim of the pilot programme is to try and reduce the impact of freedom campers on local access to parks, beaches and amenities," said Councillor Linda Cooper, chair of the council’s regulatory committee.

Council officers will check the sites and make sure they remain clean and tidy, and free of clutter for locals to use them.

"Both park users and campers need to be kept safe, and toilets and other amenities need to be maintained in good operating order."

Areas along Auckland's eastern coastline and the inner city have been identified as problem areas.

The Christchurch City Council has announced a district-wide ban on all non-self-contained vehicles from freedom camping.
There new sites are in the Franklin, Rodney, Hibiscus and Bays, Upper Harbour, Howick, Maungakiekie-Tamaki, Puketapapa and Albert-Eden local board areas. 

