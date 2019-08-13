TODAY |

Free trade agreement, climate change discussed as Ardern congratulates Johnson

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has spoken with her British counterpart Boris Johnson to congratulate him on his Conservative Party leadership success.

The New Zealand and British prime ministers also discussed their commitment to a free trade agreement as well as climate change and the fight against the use of the internet by terrorists.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Mr Johnson also updated Ms Ardern on developments with Brexit.

Mr Johnson said Britain is committed to leaving the European Union on October 31 "whatever the circumstances".

In a phone call the pair also discussed their commitment to a NZ-Britain free trade agreement. Source: Breakfast
