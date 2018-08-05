Free speech, or racism? Sunday to explore controversial visit of alt-right speakers

Police are investigating a firearms incident where shots were fired at a Surrey Street property in South Dunedin early this morning.
The shooting is believed to have been carried out by a passing vehicle about 6am.
No occupants of the house were injured and a scene examination has been conducted.
Police inquiries continue. and they are appealing for information from anyone who saw a vehicle on Surrey Street or in surrounding areas that appeared out of place or travelling at speed early this morning.
Anyone with information can call Dunedin Police on (03) 471 4800.
Emergency services have been called to a serious car crsah in West Auckland today where two people have been trapped in vehicles.
Police said they are at the scene on State Highway 15 near the intersection of McPike Road.
The crash reportedly involved two cars and one person is in a serious condition while the other is critical.
The road is blocked and cordons are in place at Kiwitahi Road and Waimauku Station Road.
Police said the Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will attend.
Motorists are warned that the road will be closed for some time and are advised to avoid the area.