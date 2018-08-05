Free speech, or racism? Sunday to explore controversial visit of alt-right speakers

Emergency services have been called to a serious car crsah in West Auckland today where two people have been trapped in vehicles.

Police said they are at the scene on State Highway 15 near the intersection of McPike Road.

The crash reportedly involved two cars and one person is in a serious condition while the other is critical.

The road is blocked and cordons are in place at Kiwitahi Road and Waimauku Station Road.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will attend.