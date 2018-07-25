Free Speech Coalition withdraws urgent legal action over Goff's Southern Molyneux decision

The Free Speech Coalition has withdrawn its request for urgent orders and a hearing on Auckland Mayor Phil Goff's decision to ban two right-wing Canadians from council venues, it says.

The so-called Free Speech Coalition crowd-funded tens of thousands of dollars to launch the court action, which was in response to Canadians Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux being prevented from using the Bruce Mason Centre for an upcoming speaking event.

In a press release, the coalition said it was withdrawing the action because it had achieved "victory".

The coalition said its main purpose for next Monday's hearing had gone because the council had conceded that mayor Phil Goff did not make the decision and that it was in fact made by Regional Facilities Auckland.

Mr Goff said the case against the council was weak and ill-conceived, and the withdrawal was a backdown.

Event organiser David Pellowe said the two speakers were still committed to coming to New Zealand even if only as tourists.