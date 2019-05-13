TODAY |

How free-range are your chickens and eggs?

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Animals
Food and Drink

Consumer New Zealand wants shoppers to get behind a campaign that defines exactly how free-range their eggs or roast chickens are.

The organisation's chief executive, Sue Chetwin, said more consumers were favouring "free-range" products, believing the animals had a better life.

However, there could be up to 10,000 chickens in free-range flocks producing eggs and some chicken meat flocks had almost 40,000 birds, Ms Chetwin said.

Large flocks limited the amount of freedom a bird had, she said.

Consumer New Zealand is calling for new standards that outline the size of the flock an egg or chicken has come from.

People can add their name to a list of supporters asking the government for change.

Ms Chetwin has collected flock size information for 41 free-range egg and chicken meat brands to help shoppers find out if the free-range products they buy meet their standards.

rnz.co.nz

Eggs (file photo). Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Animals
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:35
All Black Sevu Reece impresses Six60 by singing Dunedin band's song
2
Digger gets stuck on Auckland beach
3
Watch: Ardie Savea practises classic 1990s RnB tune on grand piano during RWC downtime
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm weekends
5
Beauden Barrett reveals All Blacks were willing to let grieving brothers return home during quarter-final week
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:18

Plummeting nun a signal that SkyCity is back to business after this week's fire

Location for Nelson's planned maritime education centre pinned down

Competition for filming locations poses threat to NZ industry

New Zealand's largest-ever navy ship christened as 'Aotearoa'