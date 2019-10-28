TODAY |

Free pilot's license up for grabs for lawyer who'll move to Canterbury town

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Employment
Christchurch and Canterbury

Calling all lawyers with dreams of flying. After a year of advertising with no luck, a law firm is pulling out all the stops to recruit new staff.

Ashburton’s Arrowsmith Law is hoping for a new lawyer by the end of the year. They’ve paired up with the Mid Canterbury Aero Club to offer an all-expenses paid private pilot’s license for their new recruit

Director Greg Martin said it was “hard yards trying to get someone to move to Ashburton”.

“Ashburton’s that kind of place where you can come to work, you can pop home at lunchtime, unpack the dishwasher, pop in to see your GP, see a friend on your way home and still be back behind the desk with 10 minutes to spare,” he said.

The license is worth between $15,000 to $20,000 and can take up to two years part time to complete. The airport is minutes away from the law firm. The incentive is designed to keep someone in the area.

Ashburton hit headlines last year for having 500 job vacancies they were struggling to fill.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A year of advertising failed to recruit the right person. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Employment
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
2
'It's quite a disrespectful question' – Steve Hansen snaps at reporter after captain quizzed about All Blacks' hunger
3
'That's not what you said in the lift' - Sam Cane stitches up SBW at press conference
4
Emotional Aaron Smith says All Blacks changing room 'like a funeral' after loss
5
Kaitaia rent to own scheme touted as solution to housing crisis
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Ardern, Māori ministers receive fierce welcome for NZ Land Wars commemorations

National puts pressure on Labour over rise in jobseeker benefits
00:30

Levin Aquatic Centre evacuated after chemical spill caused by faulty pump

Manager resigns at troubled women's refuge in Dunedin