Free pilot's license up for grabs for lawyer who'll move to Canterbury town

Calling all lawyers with dreams of flying. After a year of advertising with no luck, a law firm is pulling out all the stops to recruit new staff.

Ashburton’s Arrowsmith Law is hoping for a new lawyer by the end of the year. They’ve paired up with the Mid Canterbury Aero Club to offer an all-expenses paid private pilot’s license for their new recruit

Director Greg Martin said it was “hard yards trying to get someone to move to Ashburton”.

“Ashburton’s that kind of place where you can come to work, you can pop home at lunchtime, unpack the dishwasher, pop in to see your GP, see a friend on your way home and still be back behind the desk with 10 minutes to spare,” he said.

The license is worth between $15,000 to $20,000 and can take up to two years part time to complete. The airport is minutes away from the law firm. The incentive is designed to keep someone in the area.