Free petrol promotion causes frenzy, and congestion, in Auckland and Christchurch

Motorists in Auckland and Christchurch lined up in queues up to 2km long this morning for a free tank of petrol.

Fuel giant BP gave away free fuel from BP Ormiston Road in Auckland and a station on Gloucester Street in Christchurch this morning between 11am and noon.

Traffic backed up for kilometres as BP gave out free fuel for an hour. Source: 1 NEWS

BP said it was to thank customers.

Queues of up to 2km were seen in Auckland, and BP said that traffic management was in place.

After the promotion ended, a spokesperson said they estimated about 500 people received free fuel, across both sites.

BP in Ormiston, Auckland was one of the stations giving away fuel for an hour. Source: Snapchat
