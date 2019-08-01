Free petrol promotion causes frenzy, and congestion, in Auckland and Christchurch

Motorists in Auckland and Christchurch lined up in queues up to 2km long this morning for a free tank of petrol.

Fuel giant BP gave away free fuel from BP Ormiston Road in Auckland and a station on Gloucester Street in Christchurch this morning between 11am and noon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

BP said it was to thank customers.

Queues of up to 2km were seen in Auckland, and BP said that traffic management was in place.