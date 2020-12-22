TODAY |

Free Les Mills workouts returning to TVNZ

Source:  1 NEWS

After proving a hit during the first Covid-19 lockdown, free group fitness classes created by Les Mills will be screening for free on TVNZ platforms from early next year.

Les Mills Body Combat class Source: 1 NEWS

TVNZ 2 will show Born to Move workouts for four to five-year-olds, and six to seven-year-olds from January 4, at 6am.

From January 18, TVNZ OnDemand will offer a range of workouts, including Body Balance, Les Mills Core, Body Attack, Les Mills Grit and Body Combat.

From February, TVNZ 2 will show them as well.

New Zealand
Health
TVNZ
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Name of Grace Millane’s killer made public, other sex attack convictions revealed
2
Timeline: The trials and conviction of Jesse Kempson, Grace Millane's killer
3
Series of violent attacks carried out by groups of teens in Mount Maunganui
4
The Safety Warehouse, which ran controversial Auckland money drop, fined $30,000 for spam texts
5
Video report: The brave women who came forward to help convict Grace Millane’s killer Jesse Kempson for other violent offending
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Some face masks used in New Zealand's health sector don't meet standards, testing shows
03:05

Jacinda Ardern says she sometimes suffers from 'imposter syndrome'

'These tears are not for you' — Defiant statement to Christchurch terrorist named Quote of the Year
04:04

Year in review: National's strong start to 2020 and how it all crumbled