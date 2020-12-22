Free Les Mills workouts returning to TVNZ

After proving a hit during the first Covid-19 lockdown, free group fitness classes created by Les Mills will be screening for free on TVNZ platforms from early next year.

Les Mills Body Combat class Source: 1 NEWS

TVNZ 2 will show Born to Move workouts for four to five-year-olds, and six to seven-year-olds from January 4, at 6am.

From January 18, TVNZ OnDemand will offer a range of workouts, including Body Balance, Les Mills Core, Body Attack, Les Mills Grit and Body Combat.