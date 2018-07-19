 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

New Zealand


Free laundry service for Auckland's homeless planned for city's streets

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Auckland’s homeless will be offered a free mobile laundry service provided by an Australian charity.

The CEO of Orange Sky Australia says the most important part of the service was people connecting through genuine and non-judgemental conversation.

Source: Supplied

Orange Sky Australia had established a New Zealand arm of the charity and will visit Auckland next week to secure funding to get the van service up and running.

The charity was launched in 2014 and now has 27 laundry and shower vans in Australia operated with the assistance of over 1200 volunteers.

"Since Orange Sky Australia kicked off three and a half years ago, our volunteers in bright orange vans have helped connect people all over Australia. These people are often marginalised or ignored by much of the community," Orange Sky Australia CEO Jo Westh said in a statement.

"It's a simple service based on something most of us take for granted - clean clothes and conversation."

Ms Westh said it was clear there was a need for the service with the 2013 census showing 20,000 Aucklanders were homeless.

Related

Social Issues

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:43
1
Reporter Paul Hobbs is above the scene, where police vehicles are focusing on a rural property on Onepu Spring Rd.

Police watchdog slams 'ill-considered' Armed Offenders Squad tactics during 2016 Kawerau siege

2
Steak (file picture).

Tough piece of steak Aussie woman served led to partner's death, murder trial hears

00:41
3
The boys and their football coach were trapped for more than two weeks underground before being rescued.

Watch: Thai cave boys recount the moment two divers found them underground as they speak publicly for first time since rescue

4
Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

5
CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 07: Crusaders coach Scott Robertson gets a hug from super fan Doreen Searle during the Crusaders arrival at Christchurch Airport on August 7, 2017 in Christchurch, New Zealand. The Crusaders beat the Lions to win the 2017 Super Rugby Final on Saturday night in Johannesburg. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Crusaders to honour super fan Doreen Searle before quarter-final clash with Sharks

President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during his meeting with members of his cabinet in Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Looking on is Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Trump now says he warned Putin face to face over Russia meddling in US election

A few hours earlier, the US President had answered "no" when asked if the longtime US foe was still targeting American elections.

The Ellenbrook Murders

Perth teen accused of murdering Kiwi mother and two siblings ‘rejected’ from mental health services, says father

Awatea Crofts says his son Teancum Vernon Peterson-Crofts: "Just spiralled and spiralled and continued to spiral down".

Demetrius Pairama

Mangere homicide: Second person charged over death of 17-year-old Demetrius Pairama

The teenager’s body was located by police at a vacant property on the evening of Sunday July 8.

Labour MP Kelvin Davis says he received a call saying a man had died after an alleged scuffle.

New Zealand man sexually abused as a boy in Australian state care denied compensation

John has been denied up to $150,000 in compensation because he is not a resident of Australia.

00:19
The fire at the scrap yard has caused a street to be closed and nearby businesses to be evacuated in Lower Hutt.

Person taken to hospital after fire at scrap metal yard in Lower Hutt

Fire fighters atop aerial ladders have been battling the Petone blaze.