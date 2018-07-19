Free laundry service for Auckland's homeless planned for city's streets

Auckland’s homeless will be offered a free mobile laundry service provided by an Australian charity.

The CEO of Orange Sky Australia says the most important part of the service was people connecting through genuine and non-judgemental conversation. Source: Supplied

Orange Sky Australia had established a New Zealand arm of the charity and will visit Auckland next week to secure funding to get the van service up and running.

The charity was launched in 2014 and now has 27 laundry and shower vans in Australia operated with the assistance of over 1200 volunteers.

"Since Orange Sky Australia kicked off three and a half years ago, our volunteers in bright orange vans have helped connect people all over Australia. These people are often marginalised or ignored by much of the community," Orange Sky Australia CEO Jo Westh said in a statement.

"It's a simple service based on something most of us take for granted - clean clothes and conversation."