'Free food for people in need' - Auckland takeaway shop owner continues family's generous legacy

An Auckland takeaway shop owner is carrying on the legacy of his father by providing free meals to people in need.

A fridge has been set up in the Paradise Indian Food takeaway shop to offer free food to people in need. Source: Twitter: Tamati Coffey

Owner of Paradise Indian Food, Salah Mohammed, set up a free food fridge in his Sandringham takeaway store about three weeks ago.

It's filled with fruit, naan, rice, and curries that are leftover from the kitchen, and feeds about 10 to 15 people each night, Mr Mohammed told 1 NEWS NOW.

When Mr Mohammed was growing up his father owned a bakery and would always give away left over food at the end of the day to people in need.

He always told himself he would do the same thing if it was within his limits.

Having a fridge filled with free food has meant people are less likely to "hesitate" or wait and "they can just come and take" what they need without having to ask.

Mr Mohammed said the reaction from customers has been amazing, with some customers offering to buy food to put in the "free food for people in need" fridge.

He said he hasn't taken anyone up on their offers yet as he is still able to manage the cost of spare food, but if the demand keeps increasing he said he'll get in touch with those people wanting to help.

Labour politician, Tamati Coffey saw the fridge and shared a photo of the free food to Twitter giving his support to the idea.