Free e-bike charging and secure parking stations rolled out in Christchurch

New Zealand’s self-proclaimed “city of cycling” is now aiming making the activity even safer, in the form of Locky Docks.

By Isaac Gunson

Laying a claim as the most secure bike parking in the world, Locky Docks, which have been unveiled in Ōtautahi/Christchurch today, offer up a space for e-bikes to park securely and recharge – without charge.

Cleve Cameron, co-founder of Big Street Bikers, says it’s not limited to e-bikers.

“It’s free to the public, to anybody with a bike, scooter, and it’s free to the property owner or the council for it to be put in there.”

All Locky Docks come equipped with a large digital screen, which generates revenue through advertising, but also displays maps of bike paths around the city.

Associate Minister for Transport Julie Anne Genter said she is excited to be opening the new network of Locky Docks.

“Many people want the freedom to safely cycle around their towns and cities,” she said.

“It’s fantastic that Christchurch is leading the way with Kiwi innovation that’s free for users and local councils.”

Ōtautahi hosts 10 of the 150 planned docks around the country. Each dock holds 10 bicycles at a time, making a capacity of 1500 safe-and-secure bikes.

Mr Cameron says their security has been tried and tested.

“There's been over 1000 of these installed throughout Europe, and over a million bikes parked in them. They haven't had a single theft.”

Tests in the Auckland suburb of New Lynn have had identical results.

Mercury has worked as a partner with Big Street Bikers, which has also received support from Waka Kotahi, Christchurch City Council and Gapfiller, among others.

Locations in Christchurch:

• Tool Lendery, 192 Cashel Street

• Bus Interchange, 662 Colombo Street

• Salt on Tuam St, 228 Tuam Street

• Arts Centre, 301 Montreal Street

• The Commons, 70 Kilmore St

• Cashel Mall, 110 Cashel Street

• Earl, 132 Lichfield St

• The Casino, 51-61 Peterborough

• Salt on High St, 163-165 High Street

• Northlands Mall, 55 Main North Road

Additionally, a Locky Dock on The Terrace is set to open at the end of the month.

In a statement, Waka Kotahi’s director of regional relations Jim Harland commended Christchurch for developing a safe, high quality cycling network.

"Initiatives like this are another important part of the puzzle," he said. "We look forward to seeing this roll out in other parts of the country.”