 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Free bowel cancer diagnosis clinics for young people spurred by alarming rise in cases

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Surgeons and hospitals across Christchurch are joining forces to provide free clinics to diagnose bowel cancer in young people.

New research shows the disease is increasing at an alarming rate in those aged under 50.
Source: 1 NEWS

The collaboration has been triggered by new research that shows an alarming increase in the number of New Zealanders under 50 diagnosed with the cancer that kills 1200 Kiwis a year.

The new study shows that 10 per cent of all bowel cancer patients are now under the age of 50 and it is more common in young men.

The Christchurch Charity Hospital and St George's Hospital are providing theatre time and joining forces with a dozen surgeons to help diagnose bowel cancer in patients under 50.

"Bowel cancer is often thought of as an old persons disease. And it often is an old persons disease. But what's changing is the increasing incidence of bowel cancer amongst young," said Professor Frank Frizell, a colorectal surgeon.

Professor Phil Bagshaw of the charity hospital said: "I think it has been a big mistake to say that people under 50 don't get cancers like this. They do and they should be investigated."

The free screening started this week with eight young patients getting a diagnostic test called a sigmoidoscopy. 

Katherine Anderson is a bowel cancer survivor who says she was diagnosed quite late. That was partly because she was pregnant, partly because she was in her thirties and deemed too young to have bowel cancer.

She welcomes the news of the free diagnostic clinics.

"I think it's brilliant. It's good that there's some doctors and specialists that have shown some initiative and seen that there's a gap that needs to be filled and these people do desperately need this treatment done," Ms Anderson said. 

At this stage, there are enough volunteers to run the clinic until the end of the year.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A map showing the approximate location of the epicentre of a strong quake which happened south west of New Zealand about 7pm on July 11, 2017.

Strong earthquake strikes near South Island

01:23
2
Mickey says an off duty nurse was among those who jumped into action in Mount Eden.

Video: One dead, two children seriously hurt after crash involving double decker bus and car in Auckland

00:35
3
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

'He's finding it really hard' - threats lead to boy racer losing his job after Auckland truck driver attacked by mob

01:59
4
New research shows the disease is increasing at an alarming rate in those aged under 50.

Free bowel cancer diagnosis clinics for young people spurred by alarming rise in cases

02:02
5

Seven Sharp's Toni Street rejects claims of sexism over which presenting chair she sits in

01:23
Mickey says an off duty nurse was among those who jumped into action in Mount Eden.

Video: One dead, two children seriously hurt after crash involving double decker bus and car in Auckland

A witness described the heroic actions of an off duty nurse and paramedic at the scene.


00:10
State Highway 1 is closed at Ngauranga, throwing travel plans for thousands into chaos.

Raw video: Rocks and debris come thundering down Wellington hill, blocking major route into city until evening

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

00:52
Kyle Sinckler spoke to media about his side's scrum tactics before taking on the Highlanders tomorrow.

Lions player Kyle Sinckler arrested in Auckland early Sunday morning, hours after final Test against All Blacks

In a statement, police say they attended a "minor disorder" incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

02:21
The fund is an interest free loan for councils to call on for major housing infrastructure.

Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga the big winners as Government announces $1 billion housing fund

The fund is an interest free loan to councils to call on for major housing infrastructure.


02:54
The Labour leader says polls are interesting but "that’s not what motivates me".

Andrew Little deflects worst approval rating by Labour leader since 2009: Polls are not 'what motivate me'

Labour leader suggests his 5 per cent preferred PM rating doesn't reflect a public desire for change.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ