'Freaky situation' - Woman walking down street 'heard the gunshot' from Lower Hutt house

A Lower Hutt woman says it was "a freaky situation" and she was frightened when she heard a gunshot at a house as she walked down the street this afternoon before she called emergency services after a woman and man ran out of the property.

Armed police responded to reports of a shooting at an address in George Street in the Lower Hutt suburb of Stokes Valley at about 2.15pm.

Police are still looking for a person over what they describe as a family harm incident which left a man with a serious chest injury.

Roxanne Caldow who lives in the area says she was walking down George Street sorry and heard the gunshot go off which sounded like a door slamming.

"The bang was like someone pushing a door, slamming it shut, so it was quite loud and it echoed through the valley," she told 1 NEWS.

"I realised oh wow it's a gun going off. And I saw a young woman and a youngish man in his early twenties run out of the house. And at that stage I was actually quite frightened," she said.

"Just heard them coming, asking for help. And then I just rung the ambulance and the police for them."

Ms Caldow said she didn't see the gunman but "it was a freaky situation to be in as I am pregnant and I didn't want to get hurt by anybody".

Police say the man who received an injury to his chest is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Inspector Scott Cooper of Hutt Valley Police says it has now been established that there is no second victim in this case.

Police earlier said a second victim was still outstanding with unknown injuries.

Inspector Cooper says police are currently undertaking various inquiries at addresses around Lower Hutt to locate the alleged offender.