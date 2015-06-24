Fraudster Alex Swney to be released from prison after serving less than half his sentence

Disgraced former Heart of the City boss Alex Swney is to be released from prison less than half way through his five year, seven month sentence.

Alex Swney appears in court. Source: 1 NEWS

The businessman, who swindled around $2.5million from the Auckland business group because he felt he didn't get paid enough, will be subject to special conditions for two years.

These include not being involved in any business or community organisation except as an employee, without approval from his probation officer.