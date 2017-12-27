Franz Josef welcomes rare Kiwi to the world on Christmas Day

It's the hatching season for Kiwis, and Franz Josef were lucky enough to welcome the arrival of the 50th rowi kiwi chick, successfully hatched on Christmas Day, at the West Coast Wildlife Centre.

Newly hatched rowi Kiwi, Eggnog. Source: West Coast Wildlife Centre

Hatching and weighing in at just 316gms, Eggnong, came into the world after a five day hatching process and 77 days of incubation.

Another nine kiwi eggs are incubating at the centre in Franz Josef, with up to 65 eggs expected to hatch this season.

Rowi are the rarest kiwi in the world with less than 450 birds left in the wild, and found only in the Okarito Kiwi Sanctuary near Franz Josef, South Westland.