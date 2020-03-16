TODAY |

'Frankly, you are not welcome' - Ardern's strong words for travellers not adhering to coronavirus rules

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has strong words for travellers not adhering to New Zealand's coronavirus travel restrictions, saying during a press conference today, "Frankly, you are not welcome."

The Prime Minister says people who refuse to self-isolate will be deported. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ardern says people who refuse to self-isolate for 14 days when arriving in the country will be deported.

"Remember that anyone who is deported faces serious and ongoing consequences, including high chances of being refused future visa applications here and overseas," she said.

"I consider this a warning to all those who chose to come to New Zealand: We take our role of being hospitable hosts very seriously, but in turn we ask that visitors reciprocate.

"We will look after you if you look after us. 

It was announced on Monday that all visitors from northern Italy will have to self-isolate for 14 days. Source: 1 NEWS

"If you come here and have no intension to follow our requirements to self-isolate, frankly, you are not welcome and you should leave before you are deported."

Her comments come as a ban on mass gatherings of more than 500 people in New Zealand was also announced by the Government today.

More details on restrictions around gatherings of people will be released later this week.

During her address this afternoon, the Prime Minister also talked about the impact coronavirus will have on the economy.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave an update on Covid-19 in New Zealand after two more confirmed cases brought the national total to eight on March 16. Source: 1 NEWS

"The preliminary advice I have received from Treasury this weekend is that the economic impact of the virus on New Zealand could be greater than the impact of the global financial crisis," she said.

"The difference is there is no existing playbook for the economic response here.

"At this point we cannot be sure of the impact but we can be sure it will be significant."

* Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s multi-billion dollar relief package for businesses hit by the Coronavirus Pandemic will be covered live by Jack Tame on TVNZ1 and 1NEWS.co.nz from 2-3pm on Tuesday.

All large gatherings, with exception of schools, to be cancelled due to coronavirus - PM

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Tourism
Travel
Health
