France orders curfew in multiple cities amid 'worrying' Covid-19 situation

A Covid-19 state of emergency has been declared in France today by President Emmanuel Macron.

Curfews will be put in place between 9pm and 6am for the areas worst affected by the coronavirus.

Paris and nine other cities including Grenoble, Lille, Lyon and Toulouse, will face curfews for a month.

Speaking on French television tonight, Macron said the country was in a second wave of Covid-19 and the situation was “worrying” but France had not yet “lost control” of the pandemic.

A woman wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks in Paris. Source: Associated Press

He warned anyone breaking the curfew rules would face a hefty fine.

French health authorities reported more than 9,100 people with the virus are being treated in hospitals.