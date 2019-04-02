Foxton schools no longer on lockdown, but manhunt continues after one person shot

One person has been shot, while the alleged gunman is yet to be located in Foxton, south of Palmerston North, police said.

In a statement, police said they were responding to a firearms incident at a property on Main Street.

One person has serious injuries and has been taken to hospital. St John said they were called shortly before 11.30am.

Several schools in the area went into voluntary lockdown as a precautionary measure, including 280 students at Manawatu College and 31 students at St Mary’s Catholic School. The lockdowns, however, have since been lifted.

Witnesses on social media said a man was seen carrying a shotgun in the area.

The manager from Gimbletts Pharmacy on Main Street said they locked their doors but were opening up for customers to let them in and keep them safe. One of the customers said said they saw police going behind the store.

Police advised people to avoid the area.

About 50 people were also in lock down at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom culture centre.