TODAY |

Foxton businesses fed up with 'poo' smell in town

Abbey Wakefield, 1 NEWS Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

A Foxton Hotel worker says there’s a smell in town that’s making her feel sick.

Work on the River Loop Reserve. Source: Horowhenua District Council

“It smells like diarrhoea, I can’t stand it,” Gail Werner told 1 NEWS.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Horowhenua District Council said composted soil containing organic material is being laid on the River Loop Reserve.

"Unfortunately, the soil is emitting an unpleasant odour, and several people have complained as a result," the spokesperson said.

Just down the road from Foxton Hotel, another worker at Gimbletts Pharmacy described the smell was “like poo.”

“We’ve had to shut the doors to stop the smell getting in, it’s been like that all week.” Lilly Baxter said.

Baxter also said the stench was “offensive.”

The spokesperson for Horowhenua District Council said they have made several changes to reduce the odour.

"We have brought forward our ability to irrigate the reserve with water, which will help reduce the odour," the spokesperson said.

Gail Werner and Lilly Baxter said customers have been complaining all week about the stench.

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Abbey Wakefield
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:41
About 150 anti-lockdown protestors, some bearing Trump flags, gather at Parliament
2
Don't rush the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, WHO warns New Zealand
3
'I heard slow footsteps on the deck' — Sixth woman comes forward about Upper Hutt home intrusions
4
After second impeachment, Trump releases video condemning violent Capitol riot he agitated
5
Earth may reach temperature ‘tipping point’ in two decades, NZ professors find in startling new study
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Mother sea lion Hiriwa makes herself at home on Dunedin golf course to care for newborn pup

'I heard slow footsteps on the deck' — Sixth woman comes forward about Upper Hutt home intrusions

Concern raised over Simon Bridges' comments on banning of right-wing Twitter accounts in NZ

Government announces border exemption for 1000 more international university students