Foxton armed carjacking: Victim's destroyed vehicle was not insured

A woman who was robbed of her car at gunpoint in Foxton is still suffering the consequences, police say, as her vehicle was uninsured.

On Wednesday, police were alerted to a man's driving in the small Manawatū town about 5.30pm, but he failed to stop when signalled.

The man then fired a shot at a police officer from his vehicle - the officer was not hurt.

Police say the man then jumped out of the silver Mitsubishi sedan he was in, and robbed a woman for her car - a green Mazda Demio - at gunpoint.

He then headed for the area of Feilding, and collided at speed with a police patrol vehicle, heavily damaging both cars.

The 30-year-old man is now in Corrections' custody after receiving medical treatment, and is facing multiple charges.

Police said yesterday that the female victim of the carjacking is being supported, and that "she handled herself extremely well in a very stressful situation".

The woman's car - the green Mazda Demio - was not insured, police said, and was damaged beyond repair.

Police are continuing to call for witnesses to either of the vehicles being driven in the area on Wednesday night - the evening of January 6.

Police said they are piecing together a timeline of how and where the two vehicles were driven, and they believe members of the public in the area can help them do that.