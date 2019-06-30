TODAY |

Fox River clean-up receives another $300,000 funding from Government

The Government has doubled its funding for the clean-up of the Fox River, with an additional $300,000 coming from three departments.

Half of the contents of the Fox River rubbish dump was scattered throughout a National Park and Marine Reserve after the dump was gouged out by a one in 100-year storm on March 26.

The Department of Conservation took over as lead agency for the clean-up of the riverbed and beach on June 19.

Since DOC took over, the Ministry for the Environment, Land Information New Zealand and DOC have agreed to provide an extra $100,000 each from existing budgets for the clean-up efforts, said Eugenie Sage, Conservation Minister, Land Information Minister and Associate Environment Minister.

This is on top of the approximately $150,000 of operational support already provided by DOC and is in addition to the $300,000 of Government support provided to Westland District Council for the clean-up in early May, Ms Sage said today. 

The $300,000 provided to the council in May was made up of  $100,000 from the Environment Ministry and $200,000 from DOC. 

Volunteers are trying to clean up decades of rubbish after a huge storm washed a landfill down a world heritage site on the West Coast. Source: Sunday
