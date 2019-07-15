TODAY |

Fox River clean-up to get boost as more Defence Force vehicles and manpower sent to help

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
West Coast
Environment

The New Zealand Defence Force is sending more personnel and vehicles to boost Department of Conversation efforts to clean up the Fox River rubbish spill.

An old landfill spewed out around 5500 tonnes of rubbish along the pristine coastline and riverbed after a severe storm three months ago.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Medical waste, needles and asbestos have been found among the rubbish which poured out of an old landfill three months ago. Source: 1 NEWS

Six more vehicles went to the West Coast from Burnham Military Camp yesterday, Commander Joint Forces New Zealand Rear Admiral Jim Gilmour said. 

The vehicles included two Pinzgauer light operational all-terrain vehicles and two HX60 medium and heavy operational vehicles (MHOVs), which can move up to six tonnes of material at a time.

One of the MHOVs is fitted with a loader crane and the other a self-recovery winch.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The army has arrived on the West Coast to help with the mammoth clean-up effort. Source: 1 NEWS

The vehicles would help transport, Department of Conservation (DOC) staff and volunteers to work sites along Fox River and pick up bags of rubbish filled by the volunteers, Rear Admiral Gilmour said.

Forty-five additional NZDF personnel will arrive on 22 July to work with DOC staff and volunteers until mid-August.

Helicopter support will start in late July to help remove bags of rubbish from remote locations.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Volunteers are trying to clean up decades of rubbish after a huge storm washed a landfill down a world heritage site on the West Coast. Source: Sunday

Altogether, the NZDF is deploying, in phases, up to 70 personnel, vehicles and aircraft to support the clean-up efforts.


The vehicles included two Pinzgauer light operational all-terrain vehicles and two HX60 medium and heavy operational vehicles (MHOVs),
The vehicles included two Pinzgauer light operational all-terrain vehicles and two HX60 medium and heavy operational vehicles (MHOVs). Source: New Zealand Defence Force.
More From
New Zealand
West Coast
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:04
An internal memo leaked to 1 NEWS reveals supermarkets are removing products defaced with protest stickers.
NZ supermarkets told to consider beefing up security amid vigilante veganism
2
Martin Guptill is cosoled by Chris Woakes. ICC Cricket World Cup FINAL. New Zealand Black Caps v England. Lord's Cricket Ground, England UK. Sunday 14 July 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Australian bookie refunding bets on NZ taking World Cup, calls winning calculation an 'absolute disgrace'
3
New Zealand's Martin Guptill, center, waits for the trophy presentation after losing the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. England won after a super over after the scores ended tied after 50 overs each. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Jimmy Neesham's cutting response to devastating World Cup final loss - 'Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy'
4
Ben Stokes’ father had been copping tongue-in-cheek comments that he was the most hated father in NZ after his son’s man-of-the-match performance for England.
‘The most hated father in NZ’ - Ben Stokes' dad copping jokes from Christchurch workmates
5
Mobil station must pay over $20k after charging workers when drivers left without paying for fuel
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:26
Richard Craven, who advertises his services under different names, always has the same message offering cheap, fast, reliable roofing services.

Fair Go: On the trail of repeat ratbag roofer, who has left another unhappy customer in his wake
06:07
The Labour MP, partner Tim Smith and surrogate Natasha Dalziel speak to Seven Sharp about the hoops and hurdles they had to overcome.

'I’m in a position where I can talk to some friends' - MP and new dad Tāmati Coffey on updating surrogacy laws
00:42
Funds raised will go to paying back debt and building a new wharf.

Napier Port hopes to raise over $200 million on share market to ease congestion
04:38
The exact location of the kororā is being kept a secret to keep them safe.

Motorists warned to watch out for blue penguins hiding under Wellington sushi shop