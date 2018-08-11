Fox Peak is a skifield with no snow, despite the bad luck, it’s far from giving up

Lisa Davies
1 NEWS Reporter
After yesterday's announcement of a ban on plastic bags, attention is already turning to other plastic, including packaging.
One expert warns New Zealand has already fallen off the international pace.
Dr Joya Kemper, sustainability marketing lecturer at University of Auckland, says banning plastic bags was a good first step. However, she said half of plastic waste comes from packaging.
"Especially in our food, we have a lot of plastic waste that we see even floating around in our oceans, for example, and our beaches," Dr Kemper said.
She says New Zealand needs more regulations.
"We can see a lot more initiatives being done in the European Union, for example, [such as] looking at reusing and more recyclable plastic."
A big reason it's been hard to get rid of plastic packaging has been food safety.
Countdown says plastic is really handy, but the industry needs to be much smarter and take it out where it can.
Countdown's Kiri Hannifin says the supermarket chain has pledged to only have reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025.
"What we've done this year is look at how it's actually packaged and we've removed 70 tonnes of plastic so far," Ms Hannifin said.
But Flight Plastics, which makes containers from recycled plastic, says it's concerning if alternatives such as recyclable plastic packaging isn't being made from New Zealand waste.
"If you're importing recycled material, it's not helping - it's just more plastic coming into the country. What we need to be doing is reusing what we've got here," says director Derek Lander.
Mr Lander said plastic can be good, there just needs to be more education around what can and cannot be recycled.
"It's a great product, it does a lot of good things - it just needs to be used properly."
People wanting to change their birth certificate to reflect their gender identity may soon find it easier under changes recommended by MPs.
A report released yesterday by the Governance and Administration Committee has recommended that people be able to change the nominated sex on their birth certificate to 'intersex' or 'X' (unspecified) in line with how they self-identify.
The recommendations include removing the current requirement of providing medical evidence.
The select committee has also recommended birth certificate change applications go straight to the Registrar-Generals office rather than through the Family Court as the current Births, Deaths, Marriages and Relationships Registration Act 1995 prescribes.
The committee stated in its recommendation that the current law "was progressive in 1995 but is now outdated and inconsistent with global developments".
The recommendations have been welcomed by the non-binary, intersex and transgender communities.
Speaking on behalf of Gender Minorities Aotearoa, a collective of organisations supporting gender identity law reform, Sally Dellow said they are very pleased with the proposed changes.
"Most people in our communities can change their New Zealand passport or driver license, but it does not match their birth certificate - that can cause significant problems when a birth certificate needs to be shown as proof of identity".
"This small but significant change will make it fairer for those in our communities, who do not have the resources to use the existing Family Court process," Sally Dellow said.
Ms Dellow said Family Court process was often costly and required medical evidence from health professionals.
The Human Rights Commission has said the recommended changes bring New Zealand in line with international human rights law.
The Commission's Human Rights Gender Identity Advisor, Taine Polkinghorne, said the change will help reduce discrimination transgender, intersex and non-binary people face by enabling them to update their documents more simply.
"The current practice of restricting the change of nominated sex on a birth certificate to binary options, fails to accommodate the range of gender identities that individuals may have," Mr Polkinghorne said.
"A person's gender identity is one of the most intimate areas of a person's private life. The right to self-identification and recognition before the law is not a special right. It is a human right," he said.