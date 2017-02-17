 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Fourth suspect arrested over Kim Jong Un's brother's assassination

Source:

Associated Press

At a hospital morgue in Malaysia's capital, the tightly guarded corpse of a middle-aged man has become the focus of a dizzying case of international intrigue involving five countries, combative North Korean diplomats and an apparently duped female assassin.

Kim Jong-Nam died after apparently being poisoned at Kuala Lumpur Airport.
Source: 1 NEWS

Investigators are still trying to piece together details of what appears to be the brazen assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korea's mercurial ruler and an exiled member of the country's elite.

Malaysian police said today that they had arrested a fourth suspect, a 46-year-old North Korean man.

Kim, who had been estranged from his younger half sibling for years, was attacked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Tuesday.

A rotund man in his mid-40s, he told medical workers at the airport that he had been sprayed in the face with a chemical.

He grew dizzy, suffered a seizure and was dead within hours, Malaysian officials said.

Without citing much in the way of evidence, observers including South Korea pointed to the obvious culprit in Monday's attack: Kim's half brother, Kim Jong Un, who has executed or purged a slew of high-level officials since taking power in 2011.

As the rumour mill swirled, Malaysia arrested four people over the course of the week — including an Indonesian woman who told investigators she was duped into thinking she was part of a comedy show prank.

North Korean officials made no public comments for several days, but they privately demanded custody of Kim's body and strongly objected to an autopsy.

The Malaysians went ahead with the autopsy anyway, saying they were simply following procedure.

Overnight, North Korea's ambassador to Malaysia broke his silence.

At an unusual news conference held close to midnight outside the morgue, Ambassador Kang Chol said Malaysia may be "trying to conceal something" and "colluding with hostile forces."

Malaysia is one of just a handful of countries to have full diplomatic ties with North Korea, with each country having an embassy in the other's capital.

The results of the autopsy have not been released publicly, but a Malaysian official with knowledge of the investigation said the results were inconclusive and that there was a second autopsy last night.

He asked that his name not be used because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Malaysian police official Abdul Samah Mat, however, denied that the second autopsy had taken place.

The intrigue over the case raises all sorts of questions about Kim's mysterious death, but a lack of closure and a lingering sense of the unknown are not unusual when it comes to North Korea.

While South Korea has blamed North Korea for a slew of notable assassinations or attempted killings in past decades, the North often denies involvement or simply doesn't comment.

Malaysia is seeking DNA samples from Kim Jong Nam's immediate family. 

