Fourth person dies after major car crash near Kaikōura

A fourth person has died following a major car crash near Kaikōura on Friday.

Three people died and two others were taken to hospital after a car collided with a truck at Hāpuku on State Highway 1.

A police spokesperson has confirmed a fourth person has died from their injuries.

A fifth person remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Two other people have been killed on the roads today.

One died after a motorcycle crash in Reporoa, between Rotorua and Taupō and a person died at Wainui near Whakatāne after their vehicle rolled early this morning.

