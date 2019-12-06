Fourth person dies after major car crash near Kaikōura

A fourth person has died following a major car crash near Kaikōura on Friday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Three people died and two others were taken to hospital after a car collided with a truck at Hāpuku on State Highway 1.

A police spokesperson has confirmed a fourth person has died from their injuries.

A fifth person remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Two other people have been killed on the roads today.